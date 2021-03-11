SACRAMENTO (CBS SF) — The California Department of Public Health on Wednesday released updated public health guidance changing the restrictions and requirements for bars, breweries, wineries and distilleries starting this weekend.

The state’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy showed significant changes for additional safe and sustainable reopening activities that will impact the above businesses as well as outdoor live event venues and sleepaway camps.

The Department of Public Health outlined the changes to guidance with new documentation on its Blueprint for a Safer Economy website.

Effective March 13, bars not serving food will remain closed in the Purple (widespread) and Red (substantial) tiers. However, in the Orange or moderate Tier, bars will be allowed to resume outdoor operations with modifications. In the Yellow or minimal Tier, bars will be allowed to resume indoor operations with modifications at 25% maximum capacity or 100 people, whichever is fewer.

On the same date, breweries, wineries and distilleries that do not serve meals will be allowed to resume outdoor operations with modifications in the Purple (widespread) and Red (substantial) tiers. Modifications include ensuring that patrons have reservations and observe a 90-minute time limit at the establishments. Service for on-site consumption is required to end by 8 p.m.

Previously — and through March 12 — breweries and distilleries not serving meals were closed in the Purple and Red tiers. In the Orange or moderate Tier, indoor operations will be allowed to resume at 25 percent of maximum capacity or 100 people, whichever is fewer. In the Yellow or minimal Tier, indoor operations may increase to 50 percent of maximum capacity or 200 people, whichever is fewer.

Health officials noted the updated guidance does not apply to breweries, wineries and distilleries that provide meals. Those establishments are advised to continue following the restaurant guidance.

The other new guidance provided by the state gave June 1 as the start date for overnight sleepaway camps being allowed to resume operation with modifications in the Red, Orange and Yellow tiers.

The state had previously announced earlier this month that fan attendance at outdoor stadiums and performances would be allowed to take place with capacity restrictions starting in April, along with the opening of amusement parks.