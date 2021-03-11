SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A year after San Francisco schools moved to remote learning at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the school board just approved the plan to get its youngest students back into class.
Under the plan, in-person learning for preschoolers through second grade begin will happen in multiple waves starting April 12. Additional schools would reopen on April 19 and April 26.
In-person learning for grades 3-5 would also begin on April 26, district officials said.
• San Francisco School Reopening Status Tracker
Under the plan, students would return to class either for two or four days per week.
Middle schools and high schools likely won’t open at all until the fall.
Teachers must approve the plan by Saturday.