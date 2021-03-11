RICHMOND (CBS SF) — Flaring has been reported at the Chevron refinery in Richmond on Thursday morning, city fire officials said.
The flaring was reported at 10:05 a.m. due to an equipment malfunction and is a "level 1 incident," the lowest on the Contra Costa County Community Warning System, the Richmond Fire Department said on Facebook.
Last month, several hundred gallons of oil from the refinery's long wharf leaked into San Francisco Bay, leaving a sheen of oil that spread from Point Molate to Brooks Island.
