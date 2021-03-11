DANVILLE (CBS SF) — An officer-involved shooting in Danville has shut down traffic on a busy stretch of roadway straddling Interstate Highway 680.

Danville police reported the shooting at about 12:25 p.m. Thursday. Video of the scene shows police officers surrounding a dark grey pickup truck at the intersection of Sycamore Valley and Camino Ramon with blood on the ground next to it along with police evidence markers, debris, and other items.

Danville police said Sycamore Valley Road between Brookside Drive and San Ramon Valley Blvd. would be closed for several hours.

That portion of the roadway includes an overpass over Interstate 680 at the Sycamore Valley Road exit. The California Highway Patrol said the northbound Sycamore Valley offramp was closed because of the police activity.

There were no immediate details about the shooting given by Danville police.

Motorists were advised to avoid the area.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added shortly.