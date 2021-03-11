PITTSBURG (CBS SF) – A Contra Costa County man is facing multiple charges for allegedly attempting to kidnap a woman who was headed to the Pittsburg / Bay Point BART station last week.

According to the Contra Costa District Attorney’s Office, the woman requested an Uber ride from her home to the BART station on March 6. When she left her residence, the suspect offered her a ride but she refused. The suspect then followed her Uber ride to the station.

Prosecutors said the woman did not know the suspect, nor had seen him before.

After the woman was dropped off at the BART station, police said the suspect followed her down an access road in his car. He then allegedly got out of his vehicle and grabbed at the victim’s arm. The victim left the area to a nearby shopping center.

Prosecutors said the victim dropped her wallet during the incident, which the suspect picked up. The suspect left the scene before officers arrived.

The next day, police were checking in on the victim when the suspect arrived at the victim’s home. He was arrested and a search of his vehicle revealed a firearm and methamphetamine, prosecutors said.

The suspect, identified as 30-year-old Rashad Chavez Yarbrough, is being held at the Martinez Detention Facility, according to the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office. Yarbrough has been charged with attempted kidnapping and possession of a firearm by a felon, both felonies. He has also been charged with misdemeanor petty theft and possession of a controlled substance.

Yarbrough is expected to appear in court Thursday afternoon.