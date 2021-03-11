LOS GATOS (CBS SF/BCN) — Officers arrested a suspect in the strong-arm robbery of a cellphone from a restaurant customer Saturday, the Los Gatos-Monte Sereno Police Department said.
Police say a man, later identified as 36-year-old Oliver Strycek, entered the restaurant in the 500 block of North Santa Cruz Avenue about 7:45 p.m. demanded the victim's cell phone, then grabbed it and ran away.
Deputies located and detained a man matching the suspect's description who was positively identified as Strycek.
The phone was returned to the victim and Strycek was booked into the Santa Clara County Jail on suspicion of robbery and possession of stolen property.
