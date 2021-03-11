SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A burglary suspect in San Francisco died after escaping along rooftops and somehow becoming trapped between two buildings, police said Thursday.
San Francisco police said officers responded at about 11:12 p.m. Tuesday to a report of a burglary in progress at a residential building on a 2600 block of Hyde St. in the city's Russian Hill neighborhood where evidence of a forced entry was found.
Officers spotted a possible suspect moving along the rooftops of the surrounding 3-story buildings on Hyde St. and on the 800 block of Bay Street but then lost sight of him, police said.
Following a search, officers eventually found the suspect trapped in a narrow space in between two buildings. The San Francisco Fire Department was called to extricate the suspect and firefighters performed a “confined space rescue” to remove the suspect, identified only as an adult male.
Firefighters determined the man needed immediate medical attention and medics arrived to perform life-saving measures. Despite their efforts, the man was declared dead at the scene.
