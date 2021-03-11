SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A member of the San Francisco Board of Supervisors is the latest victim of having his vehicle broken into, even though he was parked outside of City Hall.

District 11 Supervisor Ahsha Safai tweeted a photo of his car with the window smashed in on Thursday.

My car was broken into right in front of City Hall on Tuesday pic.twitter.com/a1aJKJhFo0 — Ahsha Safai 安世輝 (@Ahsha_Safai) March 11, 2021

“My car was broken into right in front of City Hall on Tuesday,” the tweet read. “Theft and burglary in the City has been emboldened and rampant – no one is immune to this issue,” read a follow-up tweet.

Safai said the theft happened as he was inside City Hall calling for a hearing on the rise of shoplifting and thefts at both small businesses and anchor stores such as Walgreens and Safeway.

“We cannot just turn a blind eye,” he said.

San Francisco crime statistics show that larceny thefts are down about 48% through the first two months of the year compared to the same time last year, although the number of thefts in January and February still topped 3,400.

However, burglaries have spiked in the first two months of 2021, up more than 60 percent compared to the first two months of 2020.