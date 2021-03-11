SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – Police in San Jose are looking for two suspects and have released additional details in connection with a fatal shooting in an East San Jose neighborhood last week.

Thu Nguyen, 55, was fatally shot outside his home on Glen Keats Court around 5:50 a.m. on March 5, police said Thursday.

According to investigators, Nguyen saw the suspects tampering with his vehicle when he confronted them and was shot by one of the suspects. Nguyen’s son, who was coming to his father’s aid, witnessed the shooting.

When officers arrived, Nguyen was in the arms of his wife and daughter, suffering from at least one gunshot would. He died at the scene.

Witnesses said there were at least two suspects, one of which was described as a male. Police said the suspects left the scene driving a 4-door BMW sedan that is either light blue or silver in color. The vehicle may have a damaged left rear taillight, damage to the driver side windows and a damaged windshield.

Friday’s shooting was the city’s 7th homicide of 2021.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the department’s homicide unit at 408-277-5283 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 408-947-7867.