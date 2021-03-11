SAN JOSE (KPIX) — San Jose police released surveillance video of the car they believe was used by car burglary suspects who shot and killed a man in front of his son.

The victim, identified as 55-year-old Thu Nguyen, had confronted at least two suspects in his driveway who were tampering with his car when he was murdered last Friday at 5:54 a.m. on Glen Keats Ct.

“I heard two gunshots and then I woke up,” said Honorao Valencia who lives a few homes away from Nguyen. “I heard people, a woman and a guy, they were yelling, they were screaming, they were crying.”

Police said when officers arrived they found Nguyen in the arms of his wife and daughter.

“Right now we have a family that lost a loved one, the patriarch of the family,” said San Jose police spokesperson Sgt. Christian Camarillo. “We want to solve this one, we want to arrest these folks.”

Police believe the suspects’ car is a light blue or silver BMW 3 Series with possible damage to the back left tail light, windshield and both driver side windows.

“We don’t always put out this information, but we really want to see justice done for Mr. Nguyen and his family,” Camarillo said.

Delfin Usita, who has lived in the neighborhood for nearly 30 years, walks his dog every morning around 5:45. He said he passes by Glen Keats Ct. everyday, but now avoids the area since the shooting.

“This is my route every single day,” Usita said. “We didn’t expect this happening.”

Nguyen’s family didn’t want to be interviewed, but said they are terrified.

Valencia believes the suspects didn’t leave right away after the shooting.

“He left and then came back again,” he said. “I don’t know, maybe this guy, he wanted to make sure what he did and to be sure.”

A cash reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest.