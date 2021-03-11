SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) — San Francisco Police on Thursday announced the arrest in Las Vegas of one of two suspects in the assault and robbery of a Uber driver in San Francisco earlier this week.

Officers from the Las Vegas Police Department apprehended 24-year-old Malaysia King in connection on March 7. The other suspect, 24-year-old Arna Kimiai, remained outstanding but informed police through her legal counsel that she intended to turn herself into the authorities.

“We’re glad to hear that Ms. Kimiai intends to do the right thing and turn herself in to the nearest law enforcement agency, and we hope it happens promptly,” said Lt. Tracy McCray, who heads the San Francisco Police Department’s Robbery Detail. “The behavior captured on video in this incident showed a callous disregard for the safety and wellbeing of an essential service worker in the midst of a deadly pandemic. We take this conduct very seriously in San Francisco, and we’re committed to ensuring that justice is done in this case.”

During the confrontation, which was captured on video, the Uber driver said the women called him racial slurs, grabbed his phone and ripped off his mask. San Francisco police also said one of the women sprayed what was believed to be pepper spray into the vehicle and toward the driver after getting out of the car.

Some of that activity can be seen in the video the driver posted showing the confrontation.

Officers charged King assault with a caustic chemical, assault and battery conspiracy and violation of health and safety code.

While an arrest has been made, SFPD officers said the case remains an active and ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at (415) 575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.