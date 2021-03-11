OAKLAND (CBS SF) — The 75-year-old Asian man who was left brain dead from an Oakland assault and robbery earlier this week has died and the suspect in the case now faces a special circumstances murder charge and additional felony charges, according to authorities.

A statement from the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office confirmed that the victim in the Tuesday assault, identified as 75-year-old Oakland resident Pak Ho, had died Thursday.

Carl Chan, the president of the Oakland Chinatown Chamber of Commerce, also told KPIX 5 Thursday afternoon that the victim had passed away.

The attack happened just before 7 a.m. Tuesday morning at the intersection of Jayne Avenue and Perkins Street, not far from Lake Merritt.

According to the DA’s statement, during the robbery, the suspect shoved Ho to the ground. His head hit the pavement and he suffered a traumatic head injury and brain damage.

On Tuesday night at around 9 p.m., Oakland police confirmed an arrest in connection with the assault. Police also confirmed the 75-year-old Oakland resident was robbed.

Law enforcement sources confirmed to KPIX Wednesday that the arrested suspect in the case was 26-year-old Oakland resident Teaunte Bailey.

Alameda County DA Nancy O’Malley on Thursday filed a special circumstances murder charge against Bailey as well as multiple serious felony charges in connection with crimes committed on two different dates in Oakland.

According to the DA’s office, Bailey is also being charged with robbery and assault from a February 19 in Oakland. Authorities alleged that Bailey broke into a senior living apartment, violently shoved a 72-year-old victim, robbed him of his phone and stole numerous items from the home.

The criminal complaint charges Bailey with special circumstances murder and special allegations, including crimes against elders and crimes committed while out on bail or own recognizance.

Bailey had been held to answer for robbery after a preliminary hearing in San Francisco Superior Court on February 8, but was released to home supervision. He also has suffered multiple prior felony convictions, as alleged in the complaint.

On Wednesday, KPIX learned Bailey had been arrested by San Francisco police in April of last year following a pursuit.

Documents from the San Francisco Police Department confirmed that Bailey had been arrested on April 4, 2020, with another robbery suspect, 24-year-old Oakland resident Melissa Taylor.

In that instance, Bailey and Taylor fled a robbery and were pursued by San Francisco police onto the Bay Bridge, forcing authorities to briefly stop traffic on the span at one point. When the pair were taken into custody on Treasure Island, an infant baby was found inside their vehicle.

At the time of that arrest, Bailey was booked for felony charges of robbery, conspiracy, possession of stolen property, parole violation, child endangerment and multiple counts of destroying evidence.