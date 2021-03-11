SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A police source on Wednesday night informed KPIX that two of the women seen in a video of a confrontation during an Uber ride in San Francisco that went viral are now wanted for assault and robbery.

The Uber driver said the women called him racial slurs, grabbed his phone and ripped off his mask. San Francisco police also said one of the women sprayed what was believed to be pepper spray into the vehicle and toward the driver after getting out of the car.

Some of that activity can be seen in the video the driver posted showing the confrontation.

The law enforcement source identified the two suspects as Malaysia King — the woman seen in the video sitting behind the front passenger seat wearing red — and Arna Kimiai, the woman seen sitting behind the driver who at one point is seen in the clip grabbing the driver’s phone.

The driver said he picked the women up Sunday afternoon at about 12:45 p.m. at San Bruno Avenue and Silver Avenue. Things got heated after he told one of the passengers she needed to wear a mask.

KPIX 5 first reported on the story Monday night. The video was shot on Sunday by the driver, identified as 32-year-old Subhakar Khadka. In it, three women are seen in the back seat berating the driver using profanities. At one point, the woman now identified as Arna Kimiai who coughed on the driver also ripped off the facemask he was wearing.

Warning: Disturbing video, explicit language (Source: Subhakar Khadka)

The driver said he had pulled over to tell the women to wear facemasks and the driver is heard telling the women to get out of his car. The video begins with one woman telling the driver, “F— the masks!” and then repeatedly coughing at him.

Khadka told KPIX that it was the woman seen wearing red now identified as King who sprayed some type of pepper spray into his car after she got out.

The video of the women abusing the Uber driver and the story surrounding the confrontation has since gone viral. Both Uber and Lyft have banned the user in the incident.

Passenger Kimiai also posted video from her perspective behind Khadka where she claims he tried to get her and her friends to exit his car while on the freeway.

Kimiai’s Instagram account @keepinupwforeign posted a series of videos that appeared to precede the incident on Sunday, but the account has since been made private.

Kimiai also apparently posted a video on social media in which she expressed some remorse for her actions but continues to rail against and blame the driver for ending her ride and demanding her group leave his vehicle.

In that video, Kimiai threatens to sue Uber and ends the video by saying, “That’s why I take Lyft.”

California anti-masker who coughed on a driver says she plans to sue Uber pic.twitter.com/IjlGs0wnRg — Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) March 9, 2021

A GoFundMe campaign has been launched to help Uber driver Subhakar Khadka after Uber only offered him $120 to have his car cleaned of the pepper spray that was used in his vehicle during the incident.