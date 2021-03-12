MORAGA (CBS SF) — An aggressive coyote, linked to five attacks on humans in the East Bay and the focus of an intense 16-day search, was captured and euthanized on Thursday, authorities said.

California Department of Fish and Wildlife said a U.C. Davis veterinary staff would now be conducting a rabies test on the coyote.

While there is no current evidence to suggest the coyote is rabid, it is standard operating procedure in an animal attack investigation to conduct a post-mortem rabies test.

DNA taken from the five victims’ wounds all linked the attacks to a single aggressive coyote. Included among the victims was a three-year-old girl who was attacked as she walked with her mother along a neighborhood street in Moraga.

“In 24 years, an attack like this is rare. But fast-forward to 2020-21, now a rogue coyote attacking five people,” said California Fish and Wildlife Game Warden Patrick Foy.

Padded leg hold traps were deployed with the owners private property with bait by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Other agencies involved in the search the 16-day included the police departments of Lafayette, Moraga and Orinda.

“Coyotes are very difficult to trap. They’re very intelligent and have a reputation of being smart and it’s well deserved,” said Foy.

If you encounter a coyote, Foy says to remain calm, stay put, and avoid running away since it can trigger a chase.

Throwing rocks in the direction of the coyote could also help and prevent an attack.

Residents can also visit www.keepmewild.org for information on coyote safety, including tips on how to reduce the potential for coyote conflicts.