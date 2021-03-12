SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Rep. Zoe Lofgren (CA-19) announced Friday that over $1.6 million in COVID-19 pandemic relief funding was awarded to the Mineta San Jose International Airport.
U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) and Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is providing a total of $1,646,602 in economic relief to the San Jose airport, which was earmarked in the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriation Act, which Congress passed last December.
"The pandemic has placed a significant strain on our nation's airports and aviation workers," Rep. Lofgren said. "I supported the COVID-19 legislation which Congress passed in December to provide desperately needed relief to families, workers, and businesses. This grant will help ensure San Jose's primary airport and its concessions can continue to operate safely during and after the COVID-19 pandemic."
The funding, which came from a $2 billion relief package for airports, can be used to assist rent for airport concessions and on-airport car rental and parking.
San Jose airport previously received $65 million in funding from the CARES Act.