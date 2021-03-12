BERKELEY (CBS SF) — A Berkeley man was arrested Thursday morning for arson and carrying a loaded shotgun after he set the duplex he was living in on fire, police said Friday.

Officers went to the 1500 block of Stuart Street to check on the welfare of a man who was apparently acting erratically in his home.

Neighbors told police that they heard glass breaking and the 34-year-old man yelling and banging on the walls.

According to police, officers tried to speak with the man but he refused to open the door. Officers tried more than once and failed, police said.

Officers left after deciding the man was by himself and was not in any danger. But, at about 10 a.m., dispatchers received a call that the duplex was on fire and the man was outside his home holding a shotgun and acting erratically.

Officers went back to the home and detained the man while firefighters extinguished the fire.

