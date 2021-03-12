OAKLAND (CBS SF/BCN) — A shooting in North Oakland Thursday night sent a man to the hospital with injuries, police said Friday.
Officers were sent at 10:18 p.m. to the 1000 block of 62nd Street after someone reported a shooting.
The victim was taken to a hospital, and police said he was last known to be in stable condition.
Officers said they were investigating the shooting Friday. Anyone with information can call the Oakland Police Department's felony assault unit at (510) 238-3426.
