SAN LEANDRO (AP/CBS SF) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday commuted the life sentence of a woman convicted of killing her stepfather on New Years Eve in 1988, making her immediately eligible for release on parole.

Teresa Paulinkonis has been in prison for 31 years. She was sentenced to 25 years to life for murder in 1992 in Alameda County. In an order commuting her sentence that Newsom signed Friday, the governor says Paulinkonis “has worked hard to better herself” by earning an associate degree, a business certificate and participating “in extensive self-help programming.”

The order noted four corrections workers praised Paulinkonis for “her positive attitude and her willingness to help others.”

According to court records, the 57-year-old inmate and her mother, beat Paul Paulinkonis to death on New Years Eve with a pipe after they allegedly failed to kill him with spiked drinks and a meatloaf laced with oleander. The pair went out for drinks after the murder. His son found the body on New Years Day.

Paulinkonis’s commutation was one of 20 acts of clemency Newsom signed on Friday, including nine pardons and 10 medical reprieves, all relating to the coronavirus. Newsom has now issued a total of 72 pardons, 79 commutations and 20 medical reprieves since taking office in 2019.

