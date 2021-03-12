PACIFICA (CBS SF) — With the classroom and work place likely to remain remote art least for a few more months, Pacifica residents Ron and Shannon Di Sandro have joined a growing trend of families renting or buying RVs or custom vans and hitting the road.

Schools will soon be offering in-person instruction in classrooms, but they will also continue the remote option until the end of the academic year allowing families to become mobile.

“In Pacifica, our house is really small,” said Shannon Di Sandro. “So home schooling and having my husband working at home — us all crammed into our little house — is really difficult. Going on the road gives you a different perspective and the kids are really happier.”

“It’s really cool to see Hazel (her daughter) thrive during his class zooms because she’s like — ‘Look where I’m at, I’m doing this today and tomorrow we are going here.'”

Her husband, Ron, has actually been working out of the van for a while even before they hit the road.

“The beauty is I can drive to a local spot and just work out of the van,” he said.

If you do a search for #VanLife on any social media platform, the Di Sandros don’t exactly fit the norm. The nomadic RV lifestyle is typically lived by retirees or young couples who have ditched the traditional commuter lifestyle.

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed that and families who are looking to manage work and school from home are stocking up these tiny homes on wheels and heading to the great outdoors.

Last fall, they took a break and rented an RV to take a trip to see Shannon’s parents in Washington, that’s when they got the idea to invest in a travel van. So, they purchased a Mercedes Storyteller Van to give them more space and a chance to travel safely.

The Di Sandro Family say the experience has been really good for them as a family and for their mental health.