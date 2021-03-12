REDWOOD CITY (CBS SF) – Authorities in San Mateo County are searching for two people suspected of attempted murder following a shooting in unincorporated Redwood City late Thursday night.
According to the sheriff's office, a deputy was driving eastbound on the 400 block of 5th Avenue in the North Fair Oaks neighborhood around 11 p.m. when he spotted a suspect shooting several rounds at a vehicle passing by.
The victim left the area at a high rate of speed, deputies said. Meanwhile the suspects, only described as two people wearing dark clothing, fled the scene on foot.
A perimeter was set up in the area of the shooting, but the suspects were not found.
According to the sheriff's office, the victim was later found physically unharmed. His vehicle was damaged by several gun shots and was processed as evidence.
Deputies said anyone who has information about the shooting is asked to contact the sheriff’s office anonymous tip line at 800-547-2700.