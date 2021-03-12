SANTA CLARA (CBS SF/AP) — As the start of free agency approaches, the San Francisco 49ers re-signed cornerback Emmanuel Moseley to a two-year contract and made other personnel moves Friday.

A person familiar with the deal said Friday on condition of anonymity that Moseley will earn up to $10.1 million under the contract. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal hasn’t been announced.

ESPN first reported the contract.

Putting together a secondary is a high priority for the 49ers this offseason with cornerbacks Richard Sherman, Jason Verrett, K’Waun Williams all eligible to become unrestricted free agents next week, along with reserves Ahkello Witherspoon, Jamar Taylor and Dontae Johnson. Safety Jaquiski Tartt is also headed to the open market.

The only returning starter before the deal with Moseley was free safety Jimmie Ward.

Moseley originally joined the 49ers as an undrafted free agent out of Tennessee in 2018. He began that season on the practice squad before playing in one game before a shoulder injury ended his season.

Moseley became a key part of the defense in 2019 that helped San Francisco reach the Super Bowl. He started nine games in the regular season after taking over for Witherspoon and two in the playoffs. He had an interception in the NFC title game win over Green Bay.

Moseley started eight of his 12 games last season with one interception, nine passes defensed and 47 tackles.

The team also announced on Friday that it had tendered a one-year contract to offensive lineman Daniel Brunskill and released defensive end Ronald Blair, who hasn’t played since he tore an ACL in 2019.

