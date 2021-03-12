SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Hundreds of San Franciscans lined up Friday morning to receive the Johnson & Johnson single dose vaccine at a mass vaccination site located at City College.

San Francisco Director of Public Health Dr. Grant Colfax said the goal was to administer 1,000 of the 4,800 doses shipped to the city at the City College drive-thru site.

The arrival of the J&J doses has helped to ease a shortage of vaccine from Pfizer and Moderna that had forced San Francisco to temporarily shut down its mass site at Moscone Center.

Colfax said residents should not be choosey over which vaccination they receive.

“All three prevent COVID death and hospitalization,” he said. “That’s what this is really all about. Getting vaccinated as quickly as possible. Everyone should get vaccines when they’re eligible. The vaccine offered is the right vaccine to take.”

Other doses have of the J&J vaccine have been been shipped to local pharmacies through the federal allocation program.

Prior to Friday, 346 San Franciscans have received a J&J vaccine. Currently, individuals who are 65 and older or who meet the state’s eligibility criteria for Phase 1a (healthcare) and Phase 1b (emergency services, food & agriculture and childcare & education) can schedule a shot.