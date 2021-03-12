SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Fire officials in San Francisco said one firefighter was injured but would be OK bringing a one-alarm fire in the city’s Sunset District early Friday evening.
The fire happened at a home 1234 26th Avenue between Lincoln and Irving about half a block away from the southern side of Golden Gate Park.
The San Francisco Fire Department media Twitter account posted about the fire at around 6:30 p.m.
1 ALARM FIRE 1234 26th AVE. 1 firefighter injured and will be okay. No community injuries. No displaced and under investigation
— SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) March 13, 2021
The post said that there were no injuries or displacements from the fire among residents. The cause of the fire is under investigation.