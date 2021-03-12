COVID Vaccinations:Bay Area COVID-19 Vaccine Resources Page
CBSN Bay AreaWatch Now
Filed Under:Firefighter Injured, Golden Gate Park, San Francisco, San Francisco Fire, San Francisco News, Sunset District

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Fire officials in San Francisco said one firefighter was injured but would be OK bringing a one-alarm fire in the city’s Sunset District early Friday evening.

The fire happened at a home 1234 26th Avenue between Lincoln and Irving about half a block away from the southern side of Golden Gate Park.

The San Francisco Fire Department media Twitter account posted about the fire at around 6:30 p.m.

The post said that there were no injuries or displacements from the fire among residents. The cause of the fire is under investigation.