FAIR OAKS (CBS SF) — San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office and Menlo Park Fire on Friday are investigating a hazardous chemical found near a school in North Fair Oaks, according to authorities.

The chemical was discovered near Everest Public High School in North Fair Oaks.

The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Twitter account posted about the incident at about 11:10 a.m.

The potentially hazardous material at the school was found by a San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office deputy Friday morning while walking in the area.

At 12:40 p.m., the sheriff’s Twitter account posted that San Mateo County HazMat team tested a sample of the material. Authorities are waiting for test results.

Authorities are asking neighbors on the 400 block of 4th and 5th avenues to shelter in place. Everyone else should avoid the area for the next few hours.