FAIR OAKS (CBS SF) — San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office and Menlo Park Fire on Friday are investigating a hazardous chemical found near a school in North Fair Oaks, according to authorities.
The chemical was discovered near Everest Public High School in North Fair Oaks.READ MORE: Contra Costa, Sonoma Counties Move From Purple To Red Tier
The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Twitter account posted about the incident at about 11:10 a.m.
SMCSO & @menlofire are investigating a hazardous chemical found near #EverestPublicHighSchool in #NorthFairOaks.
We are asking neighbors on the 400 block of 4th & 5th Ave. to shelter in place.
All others please avoid this area for the next few hours.
We will post updates ASAP. pic.twitter.com/OWlsY42zL7READ MORE: Third Stimulus Check: Your Next Relief Payment May Not Be $1,400
— San Mateo County S.O (@SMCSheriff) March 12, 2021
The potentially hazardous material at the school was found by a San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office deputy Friday morning while walking in the area.
At 12:40 p.m., the sheriff’s Twitter account posted that San Mateo County HazMat team tested a sample of the material. Authorities are waiting for test results.MORE NEWS: San Francisco Begins Distributing Johnson & Johnson Single Shot Vaccinations
Authorities are asking neighbors on the 400 block of 4th and 5th avenues to shelter in place. Everyone else should avoid the area for the next few hours.