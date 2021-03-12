STOCKTON (CBS SF) — Police were asking for the public’s help in finding a 15-year-old girl who may have left her Stockton home with an older male.
Emma Ariana Marseline was last seen at her residence on Woodhollow Ave., around 11 p.m, on March 11, according to police.
She is described as 5'1″ tall, 120 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She wears black-rimmed glasses and has a belly button piercing. She was wearing red and white pajama bottoms and a long-sleeved shirt.
Police said an older man may have picked up Marseline from her residence.
Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts should contact the Stockton Police Department at (209) 937-8377.