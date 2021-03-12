OAKLAND (CBS SF) — An East Bay judge on Friday denied bail for the suspect accused in a deadly attack against an elderly Asian man in Oakland earlier this week.

ALSO READ:75-Year-Old Asian Man Critically Injured In Oakland Assault Dies; Suspect Faces Murder Charge

The judge’s ruling for 26-year-old Teaunte Bailey came down Friday afternoon.

Bailey is accused of robbing and punching 75-year-old Pak Ho while he was out for his morning walk on Tuesday. After being struck, Ho fell to the ground and hit his head on the concrete sidewalk, suffering critical injuries.

ALSO READ: San Francisco Officials Decry Anti-Asian Violence In Wake Of Fatal Attack

The attack left Ho brain dead. He was taken off life support and died Thursday.

Police said they tracked Bailey down and arrested him later the same day the crime was committed.

He was also wanted for a residential robbery in Oakland last month where he assaulted and stole items from an elderly resident at a retirement home. He had recently been released on a pending robbery case in San Francisco.

Bailey has been charged with special circumstance murder and will enter a plea later this month when he returns to court on March 23.