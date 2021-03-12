MOUNTAIN VIEW (CBS SF) — Police in Mountain View on Friday asked for the public’s help finding suspects seen in surveillance video stealing a large rubber duck from the front yard of a house.

The Mountain View Police Department made the announcement on its Twitter and YouTube accounts Friday afternoon. While authorities appeared to be serious in their investigation into the theft, they still had some fun with the posts.

“Internet sleuths! We need your help quacking the case of Ruberta the stolen duck,” the Twitter post read.

Internet sleuths! We need your help quacking the case of Ruberta the stolen duck. Do you recognize the suspects that flew the coop with the beloved neighborhood art piece? Check out this video link to see more and how to contact detectives. https://t.co/GDHufRiEB2 — Mountain View Police (@MountainViewPD) March 12, 2021

Police asked that anyone who recognized “the suspects that flew the coop with the beloved neighborhood art piece” contact the department.

Video posted on the department YouTube channel showed the theft, which happened at around 1 p.m. on Thursday according to the time code visible on the clip.

“Well, this case has put us a fowl mood,” the police department said in text of the YouTube post.

In the clip, a white four-door sedan is seen driving up and parking in front of the targeted home. A woman with dark hair wearing a black long-sleeve shirt and grey pants is seen getting out from behind the wheel of the car before she approaches the duck.

She is joined by two other people — a second woman and a man carrying what appear to be bolt cutters. The man joins the first woman by the duck, bending over to cut the chain or wire that prevented the figure from being taken.

The first woman is then seen placing the duck in the front seat of the white sedan before driving off after the other two individuals quickly walk away.

Mountain View officers responded to reports of the theft of the “beloved duck” named “Ruberta.” The duck was taken from the front yard of a family’s home on the 300 block of Stierlin Road

“One of our officers noted the artistic piece is always a bright spot for kids to stop and admire when he would see families on neighborhood walks – so this bird is certainly not just some poultry statue when it comes to how beloved it is!” the text with the YouTube video continued.

Anyone with knowledge of the suspects seen in the video or the whereabouts of “Ruberta” are asked to contact detectives at police@mountainview.gov.