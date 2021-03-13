PITTSBURG (CBS SF) — Acting on a stolen car tip, Pittsburg police and CHP officers busted an illegal chop shop, arrested suspects and seized weapons including at least one ‘ghost gun’ in a Friday raid.
Investigators said the incident began when Pittsburg police received a stolen vehicle alert near Buchanan Rd. Officers soon located the vehicle at a house on Inverness Dr. and called in assistance from the CHP's Stolen Vehicle Unit.
Armed with a search warrant, the officers entered the home and discovered an illegal chop shop operation well underway.
Elsewhere inside the house, officers located multiple stolen items as well several firearms. Several suspects were arrested and transported to the Martinez Detention Facility and the case will be sent to the District Attorney's Office for formal charges.
The officers also located another stolen vehicle, and an occupant who was in possession of a ghost gun. He also was taken into custody and taken to jail.