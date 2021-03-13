SAN CARLOS (CBS SF) — A male suspect busted into the Emkay Diamonds store in San Carlos early Saturday, smashing display cases and escaping with $32,000 worth of high-priced jewelry, authorities said.

The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to an alarm at the store located at 538 B El Camino Real at about 2:47 a.m.

Upon arrival, the deputies found the front door to the business open and shattered glass was seen strewn about the floor. The business was searched and found to be clear of any suspects.

Several jewelry display cases had been smashed and various pieces of jewelry were scattered throughout the business.

A witness told deputies they saw a 1980s model Toyota Tacoma backed up to the front door of the business as the alarm was sounding. The vehicle fled southbound on El Camino Real, at a high rate of speed, prior to deputies arriving on scene.

The witness described the driver as a white male adult, unknown age, 6’03”, 160 lbs., wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans, and a backwards dark-colored baseball cap.

Deputies checked the area but were unable to locate the suspect and vehicle. The loss from the business was estimated to be $32,000 worth of high-end jewelry items.

The investigation is ongoing to locate additional witnesses and surveillance video in the area.

Anyone who has information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the San Mateo County

Sheriff’s Office Anonymous Tip Line at 1-800-547-2700.