SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A woman wanted in connection with a videotaped assault on an Uber driver was arrested in Las Vegas while allegedly attempting to use a fake ID to illegally withdraw funds from a bank account.

The legal issues for 24-year-old Malaysia King now include ID theft charges in Nevada.

Detectives told CBS affiliate KLAS-TV 8 that King was arrested earlier week after she was caught, along with another man, allegedly attempting to use a fake ID to transfer money at a Bank of America branch.

Metro Police responded to the Bank of America near Rancho Drive and Charleston Boulevard just after 3 p.m. on March 9. Once at the scene, officers detained a man — later identified as David Lewis — along with King for trying to takeover a bank account with a fake ID.

Workers reportedly notified police after immediately after noticing that the ID and bank card presented by Lewis and King were both fake.

An arrest warrant had already been issued for King for her role in a March 7 assault of a Uber driver in San Francisco. She faces charges that include assault with a caustic chemical, assault and battery conspiracy and violation of health and safety code.

A second woman — 24-year-old Arna Kimiai — remained at large early Saturday although her legal counsel has told San Francisco police that she intends to turn herself into the authorities. An arrest warrant has been issued.

The two women were passengers in a Uber driven by Subhakar Khadka when a confrontation erupted. The incident was captured on in-car video and has since gone viral.

Warning: Disturbing video, explicit language (Source: Subhakar Khadka)

KPIX 5 first reported on the story Monday night. In the video, three women are seen in the back seat berating the driver using profanities. At one point, the woman now identified as Kimiai who coughed on the driver also ripped off the facemask he was wearing.

Khadka said he had pulled over to tell the women to wear facemasks and the driver is heard telling the women to get out of his car. The video begins with one woman telling the driver, “F— the masks!” and then repeatedly coughing at him.

Both Uber and Lyft have banned Kimiai in the aftermath of the incident.

Uber also issued a statement early Thursday evening thanking the police department after the arrests were announced.

“We thank the San Francisco Police Department for their swift action. Uber does not tolerate racism or hate in any form, against any community. When one community is being attacked, we are all being attacked. We are shocked and saddened by the recent increase in anti-Asian hate, particularly when it affects a driver or rider. In this case, we have banned all three riders and have been in contact with Mr. Khadka to offer our support,” the Uber statement said.

Kimiai also posted video from her perspective behind Khadka where she claims he tried to get her and her friends to exit his car while on the freeway.

Her Instagram account @keepinupwforeign posted a series of videos that appeared to precede the incident on Sunday, but the account has since been made private.

Kimiai also apparently posted a video on social media in which she expressed some remorse for her actions but continues to rail against and blame the driver for ending her ride and demanding her group leave his vehicle.

In that video, Kimiai threatens to sue Uber and ends the video by saying, “That’s why I take Lyft.”

California anti-masker who coughed on a driver says she plans to sue Uber pic.twitter.com/IjlGs0wnRg — Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) March 9, 2021

While an arrest has been made, SFPD officers said the case remains an active and ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at (415) 575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.