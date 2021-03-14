ANTIOCH (CBS SF/BCN) — A fatal collision in Antioch on Highway 4 Sunday night left one person dead and shut down westbound lanes, according to a California Highway Patrol report.

The crash was first reported to the CHP around 9 p.m. Sunday on westbound Highway 4 just west of Highway 160, where a vehicle hit the center divide.

Upon the arrival of emergency personnel and CHP officers, it was determined that a silver Chevrolet Impala had been driven off the roadway.

The vehicle had crashed through the metal guardrail and subsequently catapulted into a metal sign pole. The Chevrolet sustained major intrusion damage to the driver side.

According to authorities, the solo driver of the car — a 41-year-old male Antioch resident — sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased by medical personnel. Authorities did not identify the driver or say whether alcohol or drugs were a factor in the collision.

CHP Contra Costa issued a Sig-Alert at 9:21 p.m. because two lanes were blocked. At 9:41 p.m., the Sig-Alert was updated to say three lanes will be blocked for approximately 90 minutes.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or related events leading up to the fatal crash is asked to contact Contra Costa CHP in Martinez at (925) 646-4980.