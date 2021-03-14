SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The National Weather Service forecasters didn’t mince words when it comes to describing the storm system set to roll into the San Francisco Bay Area Sunday afternoon and evening.

They simply called it a “very cold airmass.”

What that means is by Monday morning, residents living in the higher elevations of the Bay Area will be waking up to a blanket of snow in their yards and on their roadways.

“We could see a dusting to light snow amounts down to 1500-2000 feet, locally lower in some areas, but the real potential for snow accumulation remains at the higher elevations,” forecasters said. “Snow amounts still remain to be about an inch or less in the North Bay mountains, 1-2 inches for Mt. Hamilton, and up to 6 inches across the Santa Lucia Mountains.”

Temperatures were also predicted to plunge as much as 30 degrees below normal levels in the early morning hours. Strong, gusty winds will also roar through the region on Monday.

“Wind gusts of 15-25 mph will be fairly widespread Monday morning into afternoon for the valleys, but higher terrain areas could see 25-35 mph gusts, locally up to 40 mph over peaks,” forecasters said.

Rain showers were predicted bring as much as half an inch to the drought stricken region and begin in the far North Bay around noon-2 p.m. Sunday and then start in the San Francisco metro area between 3-5 p.m. Monterey Bay area should start to see rain between 6-8 p.m.