SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Police in San Francisco have arrested two people on suspicion of murder in connection with a fatal shooting in the city’s Bayview neighborhood last year.

According to homicide investigators, the victim was found shot near Keith Street and Thomas Avenue around 3:50 p.m. on October 24, 2020. Officers and medics rendered aid to the victim, but he died at the scene.

The San Francisco coroner’s office identified the victim as 41-year-old Mourice Green of Antioch.

Investigators identified two people as suspects in Green’s death and obtained search warrants, which were served at two homes in San Francisco earlier this month.

Officers arrested 50-year-old Willie Woodson in the area of 3rd Street and Oakdale Avenue on March 4. The following day, officers arrested 29-year-old Denise Lasha Johnson at a home on the 2500 block of Arelious Walker Drive.

Both Woodson and Johnson were booked into San Francisco on charges of murder, carrying a loaded firearm with intent to commit a felony and being a prohibited person carrying a firearm in public. Johnson faces an additional charge of conspiracy.

Police said during the search of Johnson’s home, investigators found another person inside the residence and developed probable cause to arrest him on firearms charges. That suspect, identified as 29-year-old Romony Wilson, was booked into county jail on suspicion of being a convicted felon in possession of firearms, assault weapons possession, possession of a large-capacity magazine and child endangerment.

Anyone with additional information about the case is asked to contact the SFPD tip line at 415-575-4444 or via text at “TIP411”, beginning the message with “SFPD”.