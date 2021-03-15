SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Slowly San Francisco’s famed tourist destinations are reopening after nearly a year of being shut down because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The city’s famed cable cars will begin operation later this year while Alcatraz Island reopened with restrictions on Monday. The first ferry carrying visitors to the famed prison island was scheduled to leave the docks at 10 a.m.

The National Park service said there would be a 25 percent limit on visitors, who must wear face masks and maintain social distancing.

Access to the outdoor areas of the island, including Eagle Plaza, Sally Port, Recreation Yard and historic gardens will be open to all visitors. While tours of the cell house require a pre-visit sign-up.

“It is my pleasure to begin welcoming visitors back to Alcatraz Island,” said Laura E. Joss, general superintendent of Golden Gate National Recreation Area in a news release. “We have been working closely with our public health partners to align our operations with local guidance and provide access to the island for the first time this year.”

Safety modifications have been made throughout the island including social distancing markers, hand sanitizing stations and increased cleaning.

Food service will not be offered on the ferry and consumption of food is prohibited on the island.