SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — State health officials on January 25 lifted the restrictive statewide stay-at-home order tied to ICU capacity for the hospital region that had been since December.
RELATED: Explanation Of California Color Coded Tier SystemREAD MORE: Second Suspect Arrested in Fatal Oakland Assault And Robbery of 75-Year-Old Asian Man
The lifting of the order means that many businesses will be allowed to reopen in Bay Area counties under Purple Tier guidelines. Currently, all counties in the Bay Area — and in much of the state — are expected to be designated at the Purple Tier Tuesday, indicating that the COVID-19 virus is widespread.
RELATED: Blueprint For a Safer Economy: Activity and Business Tiers
As state health officials have noted, individual counties are allowed to make restrictions tighter with guidelines issued by their local health department, but counties cannot institute restrictions that are more relaxed than state guidelines.
As of March 14, all Bay Area counties have returned to the Red Tier. Individual county’s are providing updated information online as to what is allowed to be open in their respective areas.
Alameda County: COVID page
Contra Costa County: COVID pageREAD MORE: SF Mission District’s Garfield Square Gets $19.7 Million Facelift
Marin County: COVID page
Napa County: COVID page
San Francisco City/County: COVID page
San Mateo County: COVID page
Santa Clara County: COVID page
Solano County: COVID pageMORE NEWS: 2 Arrested In Overnight Burglary Of Larkspur Bike Shop; $30,000 In Bikes Stolen
Sonoma County: COVID page