SAN LEANDRO (CBS SF) — Crews have gained the upper hand on a 2-alarm fire at a flooring store at the West Gate San Leandro shopping mall.
Alameda County Fire received a report of the fire at the Carpeteria store, located in the 1900 block of Davis Street, around 7 p.m.
The fire broke out on the second floor after closing and was under control in about an hour, according to fire officials. About 40 fire personnel were on the scene.
There were no reports of injuries.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.