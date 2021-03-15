SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A frost advisory has been issued for parts of Bay Area including the North Bay Valleys as temperatures were expected to dip into the upper 20s and low 30s.
The advisory is in effect Tuesday from 3 a.m. to 9 a.m.
Communities impacted include Santa Rosa, South Santa Rosa, Napa, San Rafael, Petaluma, Novato, Rohnert Park, Greenfield, King City, and Salinas. Southern Salinas Valley/Arroyo Seco and Lake San Antonio-
Northern Salinas Valley/Hollister Valley and Carmel Valley are also under the advisory.
Officials warn that frost could kill outdoor vegetation. Residents are advised to take steps to protect tender plants from the cold.