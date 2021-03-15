LARKSPUR (CBS SF) – Two men were arrested on suspicion of breaking into a bicycle shop in downtown Larkspur and stealing several bikes early Monday morning after the shop owner saw them on surveillance footage and notified authorities, according to the Central Marin Police Authority.

Officers responded at 1:43 a.m. to a burglary reported to be in progress at the Village Peddler shop on Magnolia Avenue, where the shop owner said he had a live feed of the business and could see suspects inside stealing bicycles, police said.

The owner provided a description of the suspects’ white van and said it fled south on Magnolia, and officers spotted it minutes later as it traveled east on Sir Francis Drake Boulevard. After pulling the van over, police found seven bicycles from the store as well as a saw, crowbar and other tools. The seven bikes had a total estimated value of about $29,000, according to police.

The two men in the van, Douglas Rivas, 37, of Vallejo, and Victor Blanco Dionisio, 39, who had no fixed address, were arrested on suspicion of burglary, possession of stolen property, possession of burglary tools, and conspiracy to commit a crime, and were booked into Marin County Jail.

