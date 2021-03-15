SACRAMENTO (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom says he’ll appoint a Black woman to the U.S. Senate if Sen. Dianne Feinstein retires before her term ends in 2024.
Gov. Newsom made the commitment Monday when asked on MSNBC's "The ReidOut" and says he has multiple names in mind.
Feinstein is the Senate's oldest member at 87. Her spokesman says she has no plans to retire early.
Newsom disappointed Black leaders when he appointed Alex Padilla to replace Vice President Kamala Harris in the Senate. Padilla is California's first Latino senator, but the chamber now has no Black women.
