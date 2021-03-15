COVID Vaccinations:Bay Area COVID-19 Vaccine Resources Page
SAN LUIS OBISPO (KPIX) – There has been a major development in the disappearance of Kristin Smart, a Stockton teenager who disappeared in 1996.

Authorities are now searching the former home of the man who’s now been named the prime suspect in the case.

(San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office)


Smart was last seen at a part at Cal Poly. The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office started searching a former home of Paul Flores, who was the last person to see Smart alive.

Detectives were using cadaver dogs as part of the search which could take two days to complete.

Smart was 19-years-old when she disappeared. Her remains have never been found, but she was legally declared dead in 2002.