SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Firefighters staged a rescue after a vehicle ended up in San Francisco Bay near the Marina Green over the weekend.
The San Francisco Fire Department posted pictures of the vehicle, which ended up in a shallow part of the bay around 9:15 p.m. Sunday. Firefighters said all occupants were assisted out of the vehicle and assisted by medics.
No injuries were reported.
The vehicle, which appears to be a green Volkswagen Passat sedan, remained partially submerged in the Bay through the night and was towed out of the water Monday morning by police and firefighters.
It was not immediately known how the vehicle ended up in the water, but police said that impairment did not appear to be a factor.