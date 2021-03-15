OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Police in Oakland on Monday evening confirmed the arrest of a second suspect in connection with the fatal assault and robbery of 75-year-old Asian victim Pak Ho.

Police tweeted about the arrest of Elbert Britton shortly after 5 p.m. Monday. Britton was taken into custody in connection with “the homicide of a 75-year-old Oakland resident” last Friday, according to the tweet.

ALSO READ: 75-Year-Old Asian Man Critically Injured In Oakland Assault Dies; Suspect Faces Murder Charge

Police confirmed to KPIX a short time later that the Oakland resident in question was Pak Ho.

OPD makes second arrest (12Mar21) in connection with the homicide case of 75-year-old Oakland resident. Today, the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office charged Elbert Britton with his involvement. pic.twitter.com/RZK4IDzJlg — Oakland Police Dept. (@oaklandpoliceca) March 16, 2021

Britton has been identified by the Alameda County Sheriff as the getaway driver for robbery and homicide suspect Teaunte Bailey in the assault and robbery of Pak Ho last Tuesday.

Bailey is accused of robbing and punching Pak Ho while he was out for his morning walk on Tuesday. After being struck, Ho fell to the ground and hit his head on the concrete sidewalk, suffering critical injuries that left him brain dead.

Ho died Thursday afternoon when he was taken off life support shortly before 1 p.m.

Ho’s property was found on Britton at the time of his arrest.

Bailey was arrested by Oakland police on the same day the brazen early-morning assault and robbery took place.

He was also wanted for a residential robbery in Oakland last month where he assaulted and stole items from an elderly resident at a retirement home. He had recently been released on a pending robbery case in San Francisco.

Bailey has been charged with special circumstance murder and was denied bail last Friday. He will enter a plea later this month when he returns to court on March 23.