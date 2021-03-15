SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Police in San Francisco on Monday confirmed the arrest of a suspect on animal cruelty charges after the individual pepper sprayed and fatally stabbed a dog during a fight in the city’s Haight-Ashbury District last week.
According to information tweeted by the San Francisco Police Department's Park Station, the fight was reported at the intersection of Haight and Belvedere late Friday evening.
According to the post, one of the suspects involved pepper sprayed the victim’s dog before pulling out a knife and stabbing the animal in the torso area. Police said the dog later died from the injuries sustained.
On 03/12/2021 at 2311 hrs., @SFPDPark Officers responded to Haight & Belvedere regarding a fight. One of the subjects pepper-sprayed the victim's dog and then pulled out a knife and stabbed the dog in the torso area. Unfortunately, the dog later succumbed to its injuries.
Police said the suspect was taken into custody and, after receiving a medical examination, was booked at the San Francisco County Jail on animal cruelty charges.
Police did not identify the suspect taken into custody or any additional details about the incident.