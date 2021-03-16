ATLANTA (CBS 46) — Authorities in Atlanta are investigating multiple shootings that appear to be targeting female Asian victims Tuesday evening.
According to the CBS Atlanta affiliate, the police chief in Atlanta on Tuesday confirmed that four females, all believed to be Asian, were shot and killed at two spas on Piedmont Road in Atlanta.
Three victims were found at Gold Spa and one was found at Aromatherapy Spa.
Police are still seeking a suspect and possible motive at this time. Police arrived at the locations following robbery calls.
Earlier Tuesday, a shooting at a massage parlor left three people dead and two injured in Cherokee County.