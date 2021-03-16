SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – A man has been hospitalized with life-threatening injuries following an attack along Market Street in San Francisco Monday afternoon.

Police told KPIX 5 that the victim, a 59-year-old Asian man from Vallejo, was walking on the 600 block of Market when he was assaulted. A witness said the suspect ran up to the victim, punching him in the head multiple times before he ended up on the ground motionless.

The suspect left the scene on a Muni bus, police said. A description of the suspect was not immediately available.

Police did not identify the victim. However, family members have posted an online fundraiser for the victim identified as Danny Yu Chang.

The family said that Chang was heading back to work following his lunch break when the attack occurred and that he has become partially blind from the injuries to his head and face.

Monday’s attack comes amid a rise in violence targeting Asians during the pandemic, particularly seniors. Some of the attacks have been deadly, including the killing of 84-year-old Vicha Ratanapakdee in the city’s Anza Vista neighborhood in late January.

The violence has sparked rallies throughout the Bay Area condemning anti-Asian violence and more than $1.4 million in state funding to track and stop the attacks.

SFPD said Monday’s attack is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the department’s tip line at 415-575-4444 or text “TIP411”, beginning the message with “SFPD”.