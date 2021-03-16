SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — State health officials on January 25 lifted the restrictive statewide stay-at-home order tied to ICU capacity for the hospital region that had been since December.

The lifting of the order means that many businesses will be allowed to reopen in Bay Area counties under Purple Tier guidelines. Currently, all counties in the Bay Area — and in much of the state — are expected to be designated at the Purple Tier Tuesday, indicating that the COVID-19 virus is widespread.

As state health officials have noted, individual counties are allowed to make restrictions tighter with guidelines issued by their local health department, but counties cannot institute restrictions that are more relaxed than state guidelines.

As of March 14, all Bay Area counties have returned to the Red Tier. Individual county’s are providing updated information online as to what is allowed to be open in their respective areas. On March 16, San Mateo County became the first Bay Area county to return to the Orange Tier.

