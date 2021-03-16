HAYWARD (CBS SF/BCN) — Police in Hayward on Tuesday afternoon are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened at a Motel 6.
The Police Department wrote on Twitter at 2:15 p.m. about the shooting at the motel in the 30000 block of Industrial Parkway SW.
We are currently investigating an Officer Involved Shooting at Motel 6 in the 30000 block of Industrial Pkwy SW. Please stay clear of the area and we will release details as soon as possible. We appreciate the community’s patience.
— HaywardPD (@HaywardPD) March 16, 2021
Police asked for people to avoid the area and said they would release more details about the shooting as soon as possible.
