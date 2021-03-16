COVID Vaccinations:Bay Area COVID-19 Vaccine Resources Page
Filed Under:Hayward, Hayward News, Hayward Police, Industrial Parkway, Motel 6, Officer-involved shooting

HAYWARD (CBS SF/BCN) — Police in Hayward on Tuesday afternoon are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened at a Motel 6.

The Police Department wrote on Twitter at 2:15 p.m. about the shooting at the motel in the 30000 block of Industrial Parkway SW.

Police asked for people to avoid the area and said they would release more details about the shooting as soon as possible.

