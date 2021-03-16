PETALUMA (CBS SF) — A man was injured Monday afternoon after an argument at Petaluma’s Mary Isaak Center ended with the suspect ramming a fence with his vehicle, knocking down the victim who broke his leg in the fall.

Petaluma police said the incident began with a verbal altercation at the homeless center at around 7 p.m.

Arriving officers, found a man on the ground, suffering from a broken leg. During the investigation, the officers learned that shortly before the police were called the victim and the suspect, Kyle Kruger, become involved in an argument.

During the argument Kruger allegedly threw a rock and other items at the victim. He then entered his vehicle and drove over the victim’s bicycle.

After driving over the bicycle, investigators said Kruger began to drive at a high rate of speed towards the victim.

In an effort to escape, the victim began climbing over a nearby fence. As the victim was climbing over the fence, Kruger slammed into it.

The force of the collision caused the victim to fall to the ground, which resulted in a broken leg. Kruger then fled from the area in his vehicle.

He was located by police driving on Washington Street at Keller Street. Kruger was stopped, taken into custody and booked into the Sonoma County Jail for assault with a deadly weapon.