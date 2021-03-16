REDWOOD CITY (CBS SF) – A man was found unconscious following an assault outside a wine bar in Redwood City early Monday morning, and police are looking for multiple suspects.

Around 2:15 a.m., officers were called to the establishment on 840 Brewster Avenue following a report of a fight. According to witnesses, the victim was assaulted by another group of men that had been drinking at the bar.

Witnesses said the victim had been punched and fell to the ground. The suspects then continued to punch and kick the victim before leaving the scene in several vehicles in different directions.

Officers found the victim unconscious with injuries to his head. He was sent to the hospital with what police described as “major non-life threatening injuries.”

The suspects have not been identified.

Anyone with information about the attack is asked to contact Detective Joe O’Gorman at 650-780-7147 or the department’s tip line at 650-780-7107.