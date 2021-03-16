REDWOOD CITY (CBS SF) — San Mateo County became the first San Francisco Bay Area county since the holiday surge in new COVID-19 cases to return to the Orange Tier on Tuesday.

The county’s shift to the less restrictive Orange Tier officially goes into effect at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday, March 17.

The shift comes one year to the day after the beginning of the Bay Area’s first stay-at-home order. San Mateo County was last in the Orange Tier in the state’s color-coded plan for reducing COVID-19 in October 2020. The county has been in the Red Tier for three weeks.

Prior to Tuesday, only three of California’s 58 counties representing just 0.1 percent of the state’s population were in the Orange Tier. A majority of the state — 42 counties representing over 35 million residents or approximately 87.7 percent of Californians — remains in the Red Tier.

San Mateo County Board of Supervisors President David J. Canepa made the announcement, calling the state health officials decision to move San Mateo from Red to Orange “a true comeback.”

“I feel like the sun is shining again on San Mateo County as moving to the Orange Tier marks that we are making a true comeback,” Canepa said. “It means that there is no longer a substantial risk of catching COVID in this county.”

The county’s COVID-19 dashboard numbers actually qualified it for a move to the least restrictive Yellow Tier, but state guidance does not allow a county to jump two tiers in a given week. The county must remain in a tier for three weeks.

The county tweeted out an image that summarized what will be allowed at the new tier designation.

San Mateo County currently has 5.6 new cases per 100,000 residents with a positivity rate of 1.1 percent.

But Canepa warned local residents the momentum could slow if precautions are not maintained during St. Patrick’s Day. Under the Orange Tier, bars — a popular gathering spot on St. Patrick’s Day — can reopen with outdoor service.

“Now we must minimize the risk if we want to move to Yellow and then Green to complete this historic comeback,” he said. “That means respecting the health orders of social distancing, frequent hand washing, avoiding large crowds and most importantly wearing your damn masks, especially if you are going to enjoy a pint during St. Patrick’s Day.”

Here are some of the other activities that have fewer restrictions under the Orange Tier.